VIDEO Manchester City | Guardiola | “Se avessimo vinto avrebbero dato merito ai soldi”

VIDEO Manchester
Le dichiarazioni di Pep Guardiola, tecnico del Manchester City, dopo l'eliminazione degli inglesi dalla ...

twitterUEFAcom_it : Dal debutto in semifinale di #UEL contro il Manchester United, alla semifinale #UECL giocata da protagonista ???? Ni… - 1800slat : RT @BnsComps: Eduardo Camavinga Vs Manchester City - WiAnselmo : RT @Mediagol: VIDEO Manchester City, Guardiola: “Se avessimo vinto avrebbero dato merito ai soldi” - Mediagol : VIDEO Manchester City, Guardiola: “Se avessimo vinto avrebbero dato merito ai soldi” - anggatmpg : RT @BnsComps: Eduardo Camavinga Vs Manchester City -

Tg Sport - 6/5/2022

In questa edizione: - Roma inizia i preparativi per la finale - Psg, smentito il rinnovo di Mbappé - Manchester City avanti con Guardiola - Pericolo 'fatal' Verona per il Milan gtr/ Sponsor

Guardiola: "Se avessimo vinto la Champions avrebbero detto che era merito dei soldi"

L'allenatore del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, si difende dopo l'eliminazione dalle semifinali di Champions League contro il Real Madrid
Manchester City: 'No words can help what we feel', says boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says "no words can help" how they feel but that their Champions League collapse should not be seen as a failure.
