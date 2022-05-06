OANDA named as the Official Marketing Partner of the New York Red Bulls (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) HARRISON, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
New York Red Bulls today announced that forex trading platform, OANDA Corporation ("OANDA"), has become the club's Official jersey sleeve patch Partner beginning Saturday, May 7, when the Red Bulls host the Portland Timbers at Red Bull Arena. The multiyear Partnership is the first foray into sports Marketing for the globally award-winning leader in online trading services. The OANDA logo will appear on the right sleeve of the jersey and be included on select club apparel.?Authentic club jerseys will be available for purchase at select retail locations.?The sleeve patch will also be included in the EA Sports FIFA video game series. In addition to the New ...Leggi su iltempo
New York Red Bulls today announced that forex trading platform, OANDA Corporation ("OANDA"), has become the club's Official jersey sleeve patch Partner beginning Saturday, May 7, when the Red Bulls host the Portland Timbers at Red Bull Arena. The multiyear Partnership is the first foray into sports Marketing for the globally award-winning leader in online trading services. The OANDA logo will appear on the right sleeve of the jersey and be included on select club apparel.?Authentic club jerseys will be available for purchase at select retail locations.?The sleeve patch will also be included in the EA Sports FIFA video game series. In addition to the New ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
OANDA named as the Official Marketing Partner of the New York Red BullsNew York Red Bulls today announced that forex trading platform, OANDA Corporation ("OANDA"), has become the club's official jersey sleeve ...
Red Bulls Announce OANDA as Jersey Sleeve Patch PartnerNew York Red Bulls today announced that forex trading platform, OANDA Corporation (“OANDA”), has become the club’s official jersey sleeve patch partner beginning Saturday, May 7, when the Red Bulls ...
OANDA namedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OANDA named