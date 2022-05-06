Justified: City Primeval, svelato il cast della serie revival (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) svelato il cast di Justified: City Primeval, la serie revival tornerà a raccontare le gesta dello sceriffo interpretato da Timothy Olyphant otto anni dopo gli eventi di Justified. FX ha svelato il cast di Justified: City Primeval, svelando i nomi degli attori che affiancheranno il protagonista Timothy Olyphant nella serie reboot del cult Justified. Ecco i membri del cast svelati da The Hollywood Reporter: Aunjanue Ellis sarà Carolyn Wilder, un avvocato che rappresenta il suo cliente Clement Mansell. Boyd Holbrook sarà Clement Mansell, alias The Oklahoma Wildman, sociopatico che prova a evadere la legge. Adelaide Clemens ...Leggi su movieplayer
Quentin Tarantino regista di alcuni episodi del reboot di JustifiedQualche tempo fa FX aveva annunciato a sorpresa il revival di Justified , la serie TV poliziesca/western andata in onda dal 2010 al 2015. Il reboot si chiama Justified: City Primeval e vede il ritorno del noto attore Timothy Olyphant nei panni del protagonista. Ora, secondo un'esclusiva di Deadline , sembrerebbe che Quentin Tarantino possa essere il ...
‘Justified: City Primeval’ sets cast, but still no sign of Walton GogginsThe last major update we got on upcoming limited series Justified: City Primeval came back in February when it was revealed that none other than Quentin Tarantino was in talks to direct an episode or ...
