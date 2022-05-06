Crimes of the Future: il nuovo trailer del film di David Cronenberg (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Al Festival di Cannes 2022 verrà presentato in anteprima il film Crimes of the Future, diretto da David Cronenberg, e il nuovo trailer regala delle sequenze inedite. Crimes of the Future è il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg che verrà presentato a Cannes 2022 e il nuovo trailer regala delle sequenze inedite del progetto. Nel video si assiste infatti alle tante modifiche che un artista compie sul proprio corpo, mutando totalmente il proprio aspetto, situazione che attira l'attenzione di una giovane che lavora per il National Organ Registry. Nel trailer spazio a momenti suggestivi, operazioni e potenziali relazioni ...Leggi su movieplayer
Crimes of the Future: il nuovo trailer del film di David CronenbergCrimes of the Future è il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg che verrà presentato a Cannes 2022 e il nuovo trailer regala delle sequenze inedite del progetto. Nel video si assiste infatti alle ...
'Crimes of the Future', nuovo trailer per il film di David Cronenberg con Viggo Mortensen e Kristen StewartNuovo, inquietante trailer per l'atteso ritorno al body horror del regista canadese di culto David Cronenberg ; in concorso al 75 festival di Cannes, Crimes of the Future debutterà nelle sale statunitensi a partire da giugno con una distribuzione firmata Neon. Nel cast del film di Cronenberg, i candidati all'Oscar Viggo Mortensen e Kristen Stewart ... Il crime drama The Equalizer rinnovato per due stagioni ComingSoon.it
