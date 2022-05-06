Crimes of the Future: il nuovo trailer del film di David Cronenberg (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Al Festival di Cannes 2022 verrà presentato in anteprima il film Crimes of the Future, diretto da David Cronenberg, e il nuovo trailer regala delle sequenze inedite. Crimes of the Future è il nuovo film diretto da David Cronenberg che verrà presentato a Cannes 2022 e il nuovo trailer regala delle sequenze inedite del progetto. Nel video si assiste infatti alle tante modifiche che un artista compie sul proprio corpo, mutando totalmente il proprio aspetto, situazione che attira l'attenzione di una giovane che lavora per il National Organ Registry. Nel trailer spazio a momenti suggestivi, operazioni e potenziali relazioni ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Al Festival di Cannes 2022 verrà presentato in anteprima ilof the, diretto da, e ilregala delle sequenze inedite.of theè ildiretto dache verrà presentato a Cannes 2022 e ilregala delle sequenze inedite del progetto. Nel video si assiste infatti alle tante modifiche che un artista compie sul proprio corpo, mutando totalmente il proprio aspetto, situazione che attira l'attenzione di una giovane che lavora per il National Organ Registry. Nelspazio a momenti suggestivi, operazioni e potenziali relazioni ...

