The Good Doctor 5 | le anticipazioni della puntata di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022

The Good
Nell’episodio di The Good Doctor in onda su Rai 2 mercoledì 11 maggio (ore 21.20) è tempo di ...

Nell'episodio di The Good Doctor in onda su Rai 2 mercoledì 11 maggio (ore 21.20) è tempo di cambiamenti: Andrews deve far fronte al suo ruolo di presidente, Shaun deve prendere una decisione circa la sua storia con Lea, e una...
