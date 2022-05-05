The Good Doctor 5, le anticipazioni della puntata di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022 (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Nell’episodio di The Good Doctor in onda su Rai 2 mercoledì 11 maggio (ore 21.20) è tempo di cambiamenti: Andrews deve far fronte al suo ruolo di presidente, Shaun deve prendere una decisione circa la sua storia con Lea, e una... Leggi su europa.today (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Nell’episodio di Thein onda su Rai 211(ore 21.20) è tempo di cambiamenti: Andrews deve far fronte al suo ruolo di presidente, Shaun deve prendere una decisione circa la sua storia con Lea, e una...

Advertising

Comunicaffe1 : Grigoletto, The Good Coffee Society a Vienna: “L’espresso da noi si vende a 2 euro e 60” - laboescapes : RT @RaiScuola: ?? Oggi alle ore 18 si svolgerà in diretta streaming la conferenza dal titolo 'The Tyranny of Merit: Can We Find the Common G… - Cattolica_News : RT @RaiScuola: ?? Oggi alle ore 18 si svolgerà in diretta streaming la conferenza dal titolo 'The Tyranny of Merit: Can We Find the Common G… - Monygatt65 : @TomBrady @LewisHamilton Good Morning Lewis Hamilton the best in the world ?????????????????? Deve essere bellissimo fare ta… - nbagotlee : @matiofubol @NFL per gli amanti di The Good Place, Blake Bortles e i suoi Jaguars sono iconici -