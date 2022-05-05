Schmeichel: “Il Manchester City è stato superiore. Il Real Madrid non ha il diritto di essere in finale” (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) La leggenda danese Peter Schmeichel ha parlato del risultato della gara di Champions League tra Real Madrid e Manchester City. L’ex portiere del Manchester United e dello Sporting ha lasciato questa parole a CBS Sport: “Il Real Madrid non ha il diritto di essere in finale. È stata chiaramente la squadra peggiore in entrambe le partite. La prima occasione è stata al 90?; poi hanno segnato nelle altre due occasioni. Il Manchester City era in totale controllo ma lo stadio è stato il 12° giocatore. Quando è iniziato il secondo tempo, un tiro di Vinícius ha riscaldato l’ambiente ed è stato incredibile. Pensavo che il Real ...Leggi su sportface
DIRETTA/ Roma Leicester (risultato 1 - 0) streaming tv: Abraham fa esplodere l'OlimpicoSchmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, W. Fofana, J. Evans, Justin; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury - Hall;
Diretta Roma - Leicester ore 21: dove vederla in tv, in streaming e formazioni ufficiali...LEICESTER (4 - 3 - 3): Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Justin; Tielemans, Maddison,
