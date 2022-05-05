HOYA Vision Care Releases Results of First of its Kind Six-Year MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens Follow-up Clinical Study (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Strong evidence shows continued long-term Lens effectiveness in slowing myopia progression in children BANGKOK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, shared the Results of a six-Year Follow-up Clinical Study on its award winning MiYOSMART Spectacle Lens with Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (D.I.M.S.) Technology at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 conference in Denver, Colorado in the U.S. The findings, of the longest Study on a myopia management Spectacle Lens, were shared by Professor Carly Lam from the Centre for Myopia ...Leggi su iltempo
Occhiali puntati sul mondo automotive... direttore marketing di Hoya Lens Italia - . In tal senso, al fine di soddisfare le esigenze visive ... direttore marketing di De Rigo Vision - . Distribuita selettivamente sia offline sia online, la ...
