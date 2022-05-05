Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, cantava nel 1949 la diva delle dive Marilyn Monroe, fasciata in un abito di satin fucsia, guanti bianchi e gioielli brillanti. Naturale sceglierli per una produzione di Broadway, certo. Mai è davvero possibile trasformare l’anello di fidanzamento, gli orecchini, il bracciale tennis o il girocollo nei più fidati amici di stile? La risposta è sì. Basta sapere come fare per abbinare i diamanti e incorporarli nell’outfit quotidiano con classe e senza eccessi. Come abbinare i diamanti: 5 consigli 2022 guarda le foto ... Leggi su iodonna (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022)Are a’s, cantava nel 1949 la diva delle dive Marilyn Monroe, fasciata in un abito di satin fucsia, guanti bianchi e gioielli brillanti. Naturale sceglierli per una produzione di Broadway, certo. Mai è davvero possibile trasformare l’anello di fidanzamento, gli orecchini, il bracciale tennis o il girocollo nei più fidati amici di stile? La risposta è sì. Basta sapere come fare per abbinare i diamanti e incorporarli nell’outfit quotidiano con classe e senza eccessi. Come abbinare i diamanti: 5 consigli 2022 guarda le foto ...

Advertising

carlo_bertini : @ERETICO2014 @ErmannoKilgore @EnricoLetta Giornalisti/e? È un’offesa a chi fa il proprio mestiere (nel mio caso… - carlo_bertini : Quando uscì articolo mi soffermai su @dagospia3 (mito, mai avrei immaginato di finirci), ero sommerso da messaggi s… - CarloBertini6 : DIAMONDS ARE MPS BEST FRIEND - SECONDO UN ISPETTORE DI BANKITALIA GLI EX VERTICI DI MPS... -