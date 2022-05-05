AEW Dark Elevation 02.05.2022 (Di giovedì 5 maggio 2022) Ben ritrovati cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci ad una nuova edizione di Dark Elevation, che anche questa settimana dà spazio alle seconde linee del roster AEW. Risultati Dark Elevation Julia Hart batte Abby Jane Anthony Ogogo batte Goldy Konosuke Takeshita batte Rhett Titus Tony Nese batte Cheeseburger Willow Nightingale batte Gia Scott Max Caster batte Zack Clayton Kris Statlander & Anna Jay battono Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Alan Angels & Preston Vance) battono Anthony Bennett, Eli Isom, Mike Law, Jaden Valo, Cory Bishop & Bret Waters Leggi su zonawrestling
