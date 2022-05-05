AEW Dark Elevation 02 05 2022

Advertising

TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDark #TSOW // #TSOS - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE AEW: Licenziato un membro del Dark Order - - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante l'ultima puntata di #AEWDarkElevation #TSOW // #TSOS - SpazioWrestling : AEW: Ex WWE debutta durante le registrazioni di Dark #AEW #WWE #Dark - TSOWrestling : Un altro ex atleta #WWE debutta in #AEW! #TSOW // #TSOS // #AEWDark -

È presente, inoltre, l'ormai scomparso Brodie Lee con un ingresso chiamatoOne . Il gioco include anche alcuni ex lottatori WWE passati income Jeff Hardy. Per chi si chiedesse come tutto ...Toni Storm & Ruby Soho defeated Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter Storm pinned Baker with a cradle after a good match. Lots of spots with Storm and Hayter working together. A graphic was shown on ...Fightful will have the stream and results from AEW Dark: Elevation at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Fans can find results from past AEW Dark: Elevation episodes in Fightful's results section. Get exclusive pro ...