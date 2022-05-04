Red Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiL'EVENTO DEI GIOCHI DEI GUARDIANI DI DESTINY 2 ARRIVA IL 3 MAGGIOFesta della Mamma 2022 - Le idee regalo di XiaomiUltime Blog

PEPSICO DONATES US$ 1 MILLION TO #FOOTBALL4REFUGEES AND ROLLS OUT SOCIAL INITIATIVE LED BY PEPSI MAX® AND GATORADE® (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) - - LATEST DONATION BY THE PEPSICO FOUNDATION BRINGS ITS TOTAL HUMANITARIAN RELIEF PLEDGED TO THE GLOBAL REFUGEE CRISIS TO NEARLY $15 MILLION - NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

PEPSICO is proud to announce that PEPSI MAX® and GATORADE® will be the first global brands to partner with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency for the #FOOTBALL4REFUGEES emergency appeal. PEPSICO's philanthropic arm, the PEPSICO Foundation is donating US$ 1 MILLION to #FOOTBALL4REFUGEES, and PEPSI MAX and Gatorade brands will be calling on their network of sports and music talent to drive awareness and donations to the appeal.  In the past ...
