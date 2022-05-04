MotoGP™ strengthens exclusive strategic collaboration with Tata Communications

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Fuelledadditional capabilities, thecontinues to bring liverace action to fans in over 200 countries around the world MADRID and MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Dorna Sports, thecommercial and television rights holder of the FIMWorld Championship, today renew and strengthen theirmulti-year– bringing the spectacle of's close racing and incredible competition to nearly half a billion homes worldwide.its world-leading, digital-first suite of media offerings,empowers ...