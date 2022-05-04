Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys Issue Industry Progress Report on Carbon Neutral Goals (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Industrial companies consume over half of the energy and produce one-fifth of greenhouse gas emissions globally, giving the sector a significant opportunity to support climate initiatives. A new Report from Manufacturers Alliance Foundation and Infosys (NYSE: INFY), "Delivering on Carbon Neutral Goals," outlines the Progress Manufacturers have made to-date on reducing Carbon emissions across three scopes: direct emissions, indirect emissions from electricity purchases, and indirect emissions derived from a manufacturer's value chain. The Report also shares steps on how Manufacturers can move forward in reducing emissions and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
