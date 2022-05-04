MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiL'EVENTO DEI GIOCHI DEI GUARDIANI DI DESTINY 2 ARRIVA IL 3 MAGGIOFesta della Mamma 2022 - Le idee regalo di XiaomiEA: CHARLES LECLERC FIRMA COME PRIMO AMBASCIATORE DELLA F1 22Arena of Valor e Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in collaborazioneHASBRO FAN ALLA MARVEL MULTIVERSE EXPERIENCELEGO E I ROLLING STONES PRESENTANO IL SET PIÙ ROCK ‘N’ ROLL DI SEMPRERistrutturare il bagno, consigli pratici e idee di IDEEARREDO.comXgimi Aura, il proiettore a tiro ultra-corto che porta il grande ...Ultime Blog

Focus Brands International Announces Unparalleled Virtual Coaching Capabilities (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) - The new Customer Experience Center of Excellence provides continuous operational review, Coaching and analytical support to franchisees across the globe  ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The International division of Focus Brands LLC (Focus Brands International), a leading developer of iconic global, multi-channel foodservice Brands, has teamed up with Auxis, a well-respected consulting and outsourcing firm, to inaugurate its first International franchise operations support center. The company's new Customer Experience Center of Excellence (CECE), located in Heredia, Costa Rica, aligns with its mission to serve people and potential. The CECE provides an affordable and effective means to deliver world-class operations support to ...
