Focus Brands International Announces Unparalleled Virtual Coaching Capabilities

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) - The new Customer Experience Center of Excellence provides continuous operational review,and analytical support to franchisees across the globe ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/Thedivision ofLLC (), a leading developer of iconic global, multi-channel foodservice, has teamed up with Auxis, a well-respected consulting and outsourcing firm, to inaugurate its firstfranchise operations support center. The company's new Customer Experience Center of Excellence (CECE), located in Heredia, Costa Rica, aligns with its mission to serve people and potential. The CECE provides an affordable and effective means to deliver world-class operations support to ...