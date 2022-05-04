Finally Enough Love, il nuovo album di Madonna in cui celebra la sua carriera (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Da mesi circolano rumor sulla possibile uscita di un album di remix di Madonna e adesso è arrivata la conferma. La regina del pop rilascerà ‘Finally Enough Love‘ il prossimo 24 giugno su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e il 19 agosto in versione fisica. Si tratta di un progetto che racchiude i remix dei suoi più grandi successi che sono arrivati alla prima posizione della Billboard Dance Club Songs Chart. “Madonna ha fatto la storia (ancora una volta) quando è stata in cima alla classifica Dance Club Songs per la 50esima volta. – si legge sul sito di Madonna – Questo l’ha resa la prima e unica artista ad avere 50 hit #1 in una singola classifica di Billboard. Per celebrare questo traguardo storico, Madonna ha curato due nuove ...Leggi su biccy
BITCHYFit : Finally Enough Love, il nuovo album di Madonna in cui celebra la sua carriera -
Mondo: Orthodox tensions in Lithuania, WCC request & other newsHowever, he then raises an additional subject: 'Finally, the time has come to speak openly about ... when the Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate met on March 24, 2022, the Synod had enough ...
Refugees in Poland, violations and abuses on those fleeing from other wars. In a (polish) sentence the 'inhuman' face of the EU... which allows for the restriction or suspension of border traffic, should have been enough to cover ... 'In addition, the judge finally confirmed what part of civil society and many jurists have been ... Finally Enough Love, il nuovo album di Madonna in cui celebra la carriera Biccy
Richard Calland: No walls high enough against KZN floods for migrating middle classWill it finally “cut through ... ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. But it is not enough of a political priority. So, the threat of climate change is not given the attention that climate ...
Madonna to release ultimate remix collection of 50 number onesTo celebrate her becoming the first and only recording artist to have 50 number one hits on any single Billboard Chart (Dance Club Songs), Madonna will release: “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” ...
Finally EnoughSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Finally Enough