Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Merck for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphista Therapeutics, a global leader in the Discovery ...

Amphista Therapeutics Enters Strategic Collaboration with Merck for Discovery and Development of Targeted Protein Degradation Therapeutics (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022)

Amphista Therapeutics, a global leader in the Discovery and Development of next generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) Therapeutics, today announced a Strategic Collaboration with Merck Healthcare, a division of Merck. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck and Amphista will work collaboratively to discover and develop small molecule Protein degraders for an initial three targets in oncology and immunology indications. Amphista will receive an upfront payment, R&D funding and success-based milestone payments ...
University of Dundee spinout Amphista Therapeutics will work with global biopharmaceutical companies as part of strategic collaborations potentially worth more than $2 billion. As part of separate ...

... and Merck will collaborate to leverage Amphista's proprietary Eclipsys™ TPD platform and generate novel protein degrading therapeutics in oncology and immunology Collaboration includes up ...
