Amazfit GTR 3 | GTR 3 Pro e GTS 3 ricevono le risposte rapide alle notifiche

Amazfit GTR
Ottime novità per i possessori dei tre modelli firmati Amazfit, che ora si arricchiscono con una ...

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro e GTS 3 ricevono le risposte rapide alle notifiche (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) Ottime novità per i possessori dei tre modelli firmati Amazfit, che ora si arricchiscono con una comoda novità.
Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 e GTR 3 Pro ricevono un update ricco di novità

Amazfit GTS 3, GTR 3 e GTR 3 Pro ricevono un importante aggiornamento che introduce le risposte rapide alle notifiche: i dettagli. In queste ore gli ottimi smartwatch Amazfit GTS 3, Amazfit GTR 3 e ...
