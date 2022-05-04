MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOLa Spotify Island su Roblox offre nuove esperienze a fan e artistiL'EVENTO DEI GIOCHI DEI GUARDIANI DI DESTINY 2 ARRIVA IL 3 MAGGIOFesta della Mamma 2022 - Le idee regalo di XiaomiEA: CHARLES LECLERC FIRMA COME PRIMO AMBASCIATORE DELLA F1 22Arena of Valor e Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in collaborazioneHASBRO FAN ALLA MARVEL MULTIVERSE EXPERIENCELEGO E I ROLLING STONES PRESENTANO IL SET PIÙ ROCK ‘N’ ROLL DI SEMPRERistrutturare il bagno, consigli pratici e idee di IDEEARREDO.comXgimi Aura, il proiettore a tiro ultra-corto che porta il grande ...Ultime Blog

AFS Launches 150 Virtual Exchange Scholarships for Girls in STEM Worldwide

AFS Launches
- NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs is proud to launch the AFS Global ...

AFS Launches 150 Virtual Exchange Scholarships for Girls in STEM Worldwide (Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) - NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

AFS Intercultural Programs is proud to launch the AFS Global STEM Accelerators: a full-scholarship, Virtual Exchange program designed to empower 150 young women Worldwide with access to education in sustainability, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and social impact. Applications are open to young women (ages 15-17.5) Worldwide, with a keen interest in becoming changemakers in their communities. In addition, AFS will allocate Scholarships specifically to refugees and Girls from displaced populations Worldwide. Giving young people the tools to create a more sustainable future Through immersive learning experiences, AFS Global STEM Accelerators scholars will ...
