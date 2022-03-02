Vantage kicks off the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion

ZTE rilascia la nuova serie Hero Blade V40 NUOVA LINEA DI GIOCATTOLI DAL FILM “THE BATMAN”Cellularline presenta i nuovi accessori per Galaxy S22GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO: GIOCA LA VISUAL NOVEL GRATUITA SU PS5POCO M4 Pro 4G Smartphone : Sconto Android entry-level di fascia mediaPRE-ORDER DEL NUOVO BETRAYAL AT HOUSE ON THE HILLKingston FURY presenta le DDR5 SODIMMRIOT News | Il ‘CIRCUITO TORMENTA’ sta per tornare! TURTLE BEACH: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING STEALTH 600 GEN 2 MAX E 600 GEN 2 ...PUZZLE QUEST 3 MONDIALE PER PC E DISPOSITIVI MOBILEUltime Blog

- SINGAPORE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has launched ...

 Vantage, the international multi-asset broker, has launched Affiliate World Cup 2022 (AWC 2022), with a grand cash prize of USD$100,000.   This is Vantage's first global scale competition for its Affiliates, which is inspired by the World's favourite sport - football. The Affiliate World Cup 2022 competition runs from 2nd March to 18th December 2022, with two Qualifiers rounds held for five qualified regions, and the Grand Final. Qualifier 1 will run from 2nd March to 31st May, while Qualifier 2 will run from 1st June to 31st August. The top 10 Affiliates from each region will make it to the Grand Final round ...
