PRE-ORDER DEL NUOVO BETRAYAL AT HOUSE ON THE HILLKingston FURY presenta le DDR5 SODIMMRIOT News | Il ‘CIRCUITO TORMENTA’ sta per tornare! TURTLE BEACH: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING STEALTH 600 GEN 2 MAX E 600 GEN 2 ...PUZZLE QUEST 3 MONDIALE PER PC E DISPOSITIVI MOBILEToshiba, un hard disk per ogni papàLOGITECH G: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING ASTRO A10 WIRED WWE 2K22 - roster ufficiale e TrailerValentino Rossi torna in pista con Gran Turismo 7Vasco Electronics annuncia novità nei traduttori vocali al MWC 2022Ultime Blog

Ukraine | Medicom Donates Over $250 | 000 in Medical Products

Ukraine Medicom
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. (Medicom), one of the world's ...

zazoom
Commenta
Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and Medical grade surgical masks, joins the international business community in expressing its solidarity with the Ukrainian population. Medicom has operated a distribution center in Kyiv for Over 10 years and employs Over 15 people there. In order to support the humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine, Medicom will be sending Over $250,000 worth of Medical Products from North America and Europe. In addition, the company is launching a fundraiser among its nearly 2,000 employees and will match every dollar donated. The funds raised will be ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ukraine Medicom

Sass, quattro interventi in Sicilia occidentale, il più grave a San Vito Lo Capo  siciliareport.it

Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products

Medicom has operated a distribution center in Kyiv for over 10 years and employs over 15 people there. In order to support the humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine, Medicom will be sending over ...

AMD Medicom Inc.: Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products

Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and medical grade surgical masks, joins ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ukraine Medicom
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ukraine Medicom Ukraine Medicom Donates Over $250