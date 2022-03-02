Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and Medical grade surgical masks, joins the international business community in expressing its solidarity with the Ukrainian population. Medicom has operated a distribution center in Kyiv for Over 10 years and employs Over 15 people there. In order to support the humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine, Medicom will be sending Over $250,000 worth of Medical Products from North America and Europe. In addition, the company is launching a fundraiser among its nearly 2,000 employees and will match every dollar donated. The funds raised will be ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
