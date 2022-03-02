Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, il trailer del film Netflix che non esiste (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) Netflix ha condiviso il divertente trailer di Cliff Beasts 6, film che non esiste ed è uno degli elementi della storia della commedia The Bubble. Netflix ha condiviso il trailer di Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, un film che in realtà non esiste. Il filmato è infatti legato alla promozione di The Bubble, una commedia che mostrerà un gruppo di personaggi mentre cerca di realizzare proprio il lungometraggio di cui è stato realizzato il video promozionale. Il trailer di Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest promuove "l'epica saga" rivelando le ...Leggi su movieplayer
What Is Netflix’s ‘Cliff Beasts 6’? It’s Actually Judd Apatow’s New Movie, ‘The Bubble’Netflix is already rolling out the pranks with noted jokester Judd Apatow, announcing a spoof film called Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem on Twitter today. While it didn ...
The Cheesy Trailer For Netflix’s Dinosaurs-On-Mount Everest Movie, ‘Cliff Beasts 6,’ Isn’t What It SeemsThere’s something off about the trailer for Netflix‘s Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest. First off, there is no Cliff Beasts 1-5. But the trailer is purportedly for the sixth film in the ...
