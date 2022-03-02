Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana Studios, Home of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ Launches Crew Training Courses (EXCLUSIVE) (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) Nu Boyana Film Studios, the Bulgarian production facility where Hollywood blockbusters including “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables” were shot, has re-launched its production Training initiative Film Forge. The first course, a week-long workshop in production design, Launches on March 7 with another one for camera, grip and lighting assistants set to follow (dates TBC). L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bulgaria’s BoyanaIl Festival del documentario di Salonicco annuncia i titoli selezionati per Agora Docs in Progress Cineuropa
Bulgaria’s BoyanaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bulgaria’s Boyana