“Another World”, in arrivo il nuovo album di Brian May: ecco quando (Di mercoledì 2 marzo 2022) Dal 22 aprile sarà disponibile il secondo appuntamento della “Brian May Gold Series”: “Ho pensato di uscire nel mondo, sperimentare cose nuove e riscoprire le mie radici” Spinto dalla potente batteria di Cozy Powell, tragicamente scomparso prima dell’uscita dell’album, Another World è un superlativo prosieguo di Back to the Light. Il disco, che nasce nel giugno 1998, risente di molte fonti di ispirazione ma è in parte un album rock’n’roll e contiene melodie incredibili, oltre a un paio di bellissime cover. Gli ospiti dell’album, tra cui Jeff Beck e il batterista dei Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins, contribuiscono ad accrescerne la qualità. L’album contiene i quattro singoli “The Business (Rock on Cozy Mix)”, “On My Way Up”, “Another ...Leggi su lopinionista
