Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women' s cycling team

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/Since this year,International B.V. is theof the's. What used to be an occasionalhas this year been granted the official status of a'sInternational B.V. will actively commit itself as ato support the ambitions of thisInternational B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national, it endorses these ambitions. The ...