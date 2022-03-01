Toshiba, un hard disk per ogni papàLOGITECH G: NUOVE CUFFIE GAMING ASTRO A10 WIRED WWE 2K22 - roster ufficiale e TrailerValentino Rossi torna in pista con Gran Turismo 7Vasco Electronics annuncia novità nei traduttori vocali al MWC 2022PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ disponibile a maggioRIOT News | VALORANT EPISODIO 4 ATTO IIZTE lascia al MWC 2022Il Role Playing Game di Dungeon Siege nel metaversoLuigi Mansi, il giovane artista Italiano che sta spopolando su ...Ultime Blog

Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women' s cycling team

Trespa proud
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the ...

zazoom
Commenta
Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women's cycling team (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the proud sponsor of the Plantur-PURA women's cycling team. What used to be an occasional team has this year been granted the official status of a women's cycling team. Trespa International B.V. will actively commit itself as a sponsor to support the ambitions of this team. Trespa International B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national team, it endorses these ambitions. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Trespa proud
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Trespa proud Trespa proud sponsor Plantur PURA