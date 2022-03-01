Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women's cycling team (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the proud sponsor of the Plantur-PURA women's cycling team. What used to be an occasional team has this year been granted the official status of a women's cycling team. Trespa International B.V. will actively commit itself as a sponsor to support the ambitions of this team. Trespa International B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national team, it endorses these ambitions. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
