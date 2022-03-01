INOKIM becomes the first company to introduce an electric scooter for children ages 5 - 8 years featuring Disney, Pixar and MARVEL (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) - The world's leading manufacturer of e-scooters has collaborated with Disney for its new range of children's e-scooters TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
INOKIM, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of e-scooters, has collaborated with Disney for its INOKIM Kids range of e-scooters, designed for children ages 5-8 featuring Disney, Pixar and MARVEL characters. INOKIM is the first to introduce a tri-wheel e-scooter specifically designed for children, with a concentration on child-specific safety features. "We are excited ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
INOKIM, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of e-scooters, has collaborated with Disney for its INOKIM Kids range of e-scooters, designed for children ages 5-8 featuring Disney, Pixar and MARVEL characters. INOKIM is the first to introduce a tri-wheel e-scooter specifically designed for children, with a concentration on child-specific safety features. "We are excited ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : INOKIM becomes
INOKIM becomes the first company to introduce an electric scooter for children ages 5 - 8 years featuring Disney, Pixar and MARVELINOKIM, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of e-scooters, has collaborated with Disney for its INOKIM Kids range of e-scooters, designed for children ages 5-8 featuring Disney, Pixar and ...
INOKIM becomes the first company to introduce an electric scooter for children ages 5 - 8 years featuring Disney, PixarINOKIM, the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of e-scooters, has collaborated with Disney for its INOKIM Kids range of e ...
INOKIM becomesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : INOKIM becomes