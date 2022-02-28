BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

Pornhub e la Russia (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Sono due giorni che su Facebook siete in tanti a condividere post in cui si sostiene che Pornhub avrebbe chiuso i battenti in Russia, e che i russi che arrivano sul sito si troverebbero di fronte un messaggio a favore dell’Ucraina, delle bandiere, e nessuna possibilità di distrarsi con un po’ di pornografia. Ho ben due differenti VPN che uso in queste occasioni, e ci ho messo pochi secondi a recarmi sul sito. Usando NordVpn o HotSpot Shield e selezionando i server russi, quando ho cercato di accedere a Pornhub sono arrivato su una pagina che chiede di confermare di avere più di 18 anni usando la verifica di VK. TRADOTTO DA GOOGLE: PER CONFERMARE CHE HAI PIÙ DI 18 ANNI, ACCEDI CON VK Questo sito è destinato esclusivamente a persone di età pari o superiore a 18 anni. Se hai meno di 18 anni, ti preghiamo di lasciare questo sito. Questo ...
