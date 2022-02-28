Just Eat, Popi Popi di Palermo è il miglior ristorante sud e isole in Best Restaurant Awards (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Palermo, 28 feb. - Just Eat annuncia i vincitori dei Best Restaurant Awards 2021, i migliori ristoranti sulla piattaforma premiati dai voti degli utenti. Palermo, già rinomata per la sua cucina, si ... Leggi su notizie.tiscali (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022), 28 feb. -Eat annuncia i vincitori dei2021, ii ristoranti sulla piattaforma premiati dai voti degli utenti., già rinomata per la sua cucina, si ...

Advertising

sulsitodisimone : Just Eat, Pizzeria Porzio di Napoli tra vincitori Best Restaurant Awards - lifestyleblogit : Just Eat, i vincitori dei Best Restaurant Awards 2021 premiati dagli utenti - - lifestyleblogit : Just Eat, Pizzeria Porzio di Napoli tra vincitori Best Restaurant Awards - - TV7Benevento : Just Eat, Pizzeria Porzio di Napoli tra vincitori Best Restaurant Awards - - TV7Benevento : Just Eat, Melloo pizza birra & soul di Firenze tra vincitori dei Best Restaurant Awards - -