Hogwarts Legacy | a marzo verrà riprodotto il trailer durante il PlayStation Showcase

Hogwarts Legacy
Giungono interessanti novità in merito ad Hogwarts Legacy, il nuovo atteso videogioco dell’universo di ...

Hogwarts Legacy, a marzo verrà riprodotto il trailer durante il PlayStation Showcase (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Giungono interessanti novità in merito ad Hogwarts Legacy, il nuovo atteso videogioco dell’universo di Harry Potter, esclusiva per console di casa Sony, la PlayStation. Hogwarts Legacy, 28/2/2022 – Computermagazine.itStando a quanto svelato nelle scorse ore dall’insider AccountNGT, un leaker che negli ultimi mesi ha svelato notizie decisamente succulente dal mondo videoludico, come ad esempio l’annuncio di Star Wars Eclipse, nel giro di pochi giorni verrà mostrato un nuovo trailer appunto di Hogwarts Legacy. E’ molto probabile che il filmato arrivi il mese di marzo, quello che sta per iniziare, e precisamente in occasione del prossimo PlayStation Showcase. Stando a quanto svelato ...
