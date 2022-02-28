Hogwarts Legacy, a marzo verrà riprodotto il trailer durante il PlayStation Showcase (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Giungono interessanti novità in merito ad Hogwarts Legacy, il nuovo atteso videogioco dell’universo di Harry Potter, esclusiva per console di casa Sony, la PlayStation. Hogwarts Legacy, 28/2/2022 – Computermagazine.itStando a quanto svelato nelle scorse ore dall’insider AccountNGT, un leaker che negli ultimi mesi ha svelato notizie decisamente succulente dal mondo videoludico, come ad esempio l’annuncio di Star Wars Eclipse, nel giro di pochi giorni verrà mostrato un nuovo trailer appunto di Hogwarts Legacy. E’ molto probabile che il filmato arrivi il mese di marzo, quello che sta per iniziare, e precisamente in occasione del prossimo PlayStation Showcase. Stando a quanto svelato ...Leggi su computermagazine
Advertising
PlayStationBit : Ancora #rumor su #HogwartsLegacy il gioco è pronto a tornare sulle scene? #PS4 #PS5 - GameXperienceIT : Hogwarts Legacy sarà al 100% presente allo State of Play di Marzo, per un leaker - KCrossGaming : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Annunciato POKEMON SCARLET & VIOLET | A Marzo vedremo HOGWARTS LEGACY? ? #KristalNews 194' su… - RichieAprill : RT @GamingToday4: Hogwarts Legacy: trailer a marzo durante il PlayStation Showcase, AccountNGT ne è certo al 100% - RichieAprill : RT @infoitscienza: Hogwarts Legacy: trailer a marzo durante il PlayStation Showcase, AccountNGT ne è certo al 100% -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hogwarts Legacy
PlayStation Showcase di marzo: cosa possiamo aspettarci?Il primo indiziato è il rumoreggiato Hogwarts Legacy, con tanto di trailer - gameplay che dovrebbe svelare la data di pubblicazione del titolo ambientato nell'universo di Harry Potter. Se tanto ci dà ...
Hogwarts Legacy, contrordine: il trailer arriverà a breveSecondo le fonti, all'interno di questo evento potremo finalmente ammirare un nuovo trailer di Hogwarts Legacy . Il leaker accountngt su Twitter ha postato la notizia, accompagnata da una GIF di ...
- Hogwarts Legacy, finalmente il nuovo trailer? C'è una speranza Telefonino.net
- Hogwarts Legacy, non ne usciamo più: salta anche il 2022? Tom's Hardware Italia
- Hogwarts Legacy: un nuovo trailer arriverà a marzo? iCrewPlay.com
- Hogwarts Legacy, a marzo verrà riprodotto il trailer durante il PlayStation Showcase Computer Magazine
- Hogwarts Legacy: trailer a marzo durante il PlayStation Showcase, AccountNGT ne è certo al 100% Multiplayer.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Hogwarts Legacy, finalmente il nuovo trailer? C'è una speranzaLe indiscrezioni sul nuovo trailer di Hogwarts Legacy tornano in auge e marzo 2022 potrebbe finalmente essere il mese giusto.
Hogwarts Legacy, contrordine: il…"Stando alle parole riportate nel tweet, ci sono importanti novità ed è praticamente certo che il titolo avrà un nuovo trailer a marzo. Secondo le fonti, all’interno di questo evento… Leggi ...
Hogwarts LegacySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hogwarts Legacy