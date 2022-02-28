Luigi Mansi, il giovane artista Italiano che sta spopolando su ...Covid : scendono i contagi ma 207 mortiColloqui Mosca-Kiev : si aprono spiragliTiny Tina’s Wonderlands - nuovo GameplayPOCO X4 Pro 5G e POCO M4 Pro annuncaiti al MWC 2022Idea regalo per la Festa del Papà, i 10 regali top da non perdereASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEUltime Blog

Cannes’ Golden Camera Winning Film ‘Murina’ Nabbed by Kino Lorber for North America

Cannes’ Golden
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi?’s debut feature ...

zazoom
Commenta
Cannes’ Golden Camera Winning Film ‘Murina’ Nabbed by Kino Lorber for North America (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi?’s debut feature “Murina” which won the Golden Camera Award at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and lushing lensed by Hélène Louvart (“The Lost Daughter”), “Murina” will be playing on opening night of the First Look Festival at the Museum L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cannes’ Golden
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cannes’ Golden Cannes’ Golden Camera Winning Film