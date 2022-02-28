Cannes’ Golden Camera Winning Film ‘Murina’ Nabbed by Kino Lorber for North America (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi?’s debut feature “Murina” which won the Golden Camera Award at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and lushing lensed by Hélène Louvart (“The Lost Daughter”), “Murina” will be playing on opening night of the First Look Festival at the Museum L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
