BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

Can ‘Kanaa’ Revive Indian Film Fortunes at the China Box Office?

Can ‘Kanaa’
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
“Kanaa,” an Indian-produced Film from 2018 which tells the story of an aspiring woman cricketer and ...

zazoom
Commenta
Can ‘Kanaa’ Revive Indian Film Fortunes at the China Box Office? (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) “Kanaa,” an Indian-produced Film from 2018 which tells the story of an aspiring woman cricketer and delves into issues of race and gender equality, will get a theatrical release in mainland China on March 18, 2022, according to Chinese state media. It is only the second Tamil-language Film to be released in China in recent L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Can ‘Kanaa’
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Can ‘Kanaa’ ‘Kanaa’ Revive Indian Film Fortunes