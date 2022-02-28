Booker ne fa 30, ma Utah non gli lascia scampo: guarda il k.o. di Phoenix (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) Nonostante i punti realizzati da Devin Booker, che aggiunge anche 7 rimbalzi e 7 assist alla sua partita, i Phoenix Suns cedono agli Utah Jazz per 114 - 118: guarda gli highlightsLeggi su video.gazzetta
'Have to find ways': Phoenix Suns 1-1 without injured Chris Paul after upset loss to Pelicans“He’s going to be in there,” a smiling Devin Booker said. The Suns lost their first game without ... With a six-game lead on the Warriors (43-17), Phoenix (49-11) faces Utah (37-22) Sunday afternoon ...
Daily statistical milestones: JaVale McGee moves past LaMarcus Aldridge and moreHere's your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday's games. JaVale McGee No. 63 in blocks now Moved ahead of ...
