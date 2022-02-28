BINANCE TO DONATE US$10 MILLION TO UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - COMPANY ALSO LAUNCHES CRYPTO-FIRST CROWDFUNDING SITE TO FURTHER HELP PROVIDE AID TO UKRAINE KYIV, UKRAINE, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/



BINANCE, the world's leading crypto and blockchain infrastructure provider, has committed US$10 MILLION minimum to help the HUMANITARIAN crisis in UKRAINE through its BINANCE Charity Foundation. The donation will be split between major intergovernmental organizations and nonprofit organizations already on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, iSans and People in Need, to help support displaced children and families in UKRAINE and its neighboring countries. BINANCE has also launched a crypto-first crowdfunding site, called UKRAINE Emergency ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) - COMPANY ALSO LAUNCHES CRYPTO-FIRST CROWDFUNDING SITE TO FURTHER HELP PROVIDE AID TOKYIV,, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading crypto and blockchain infrastructure provider, has committedminimum to help thecrisis inthrough itsCharity Foundation. The donation will be split between major intergovernmental organizations and nonprofit organizations already on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, iSans and People in Need, to help support displaced children and families inand its neighboring countries.has also launched a crypto-first crowdfunding site, calledEmergency ...

Advertising

CryptoJolly98 : RT @ggcripto: @Monfrancesco L’Ucraina sta liquidando in piccole trance le cripto donate. Se la chain non inganna il portafoglio di destinaz… - ggcripto : @Monfrancesco L’Ucraina sta liquidando in piccole trance le cripto donate. Se la chain non inganna il portafoglio d… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BINANCE DONATE BINANCE TO DONATE US$10 MILLION TO UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT Binance has also launched a crypto - first crowdfunding site, called Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to allow people to donate crypto to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children and to ...

BINANCE TO DONATE US$10 MILLION TO UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT Binance has also launched a crypto - first crowdfunding site, called Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to allow people to donate crypto to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children and to ...

Guardia medica Giarre, da stasera operativa nella nuova sede dell’ex Ospedale siciliareport.it FTX dona 25$ ai titolari di account Ucraini, ecco come le cripto combattono la guerra Russia – Ucraina Si muovono i colossi delle criptovalute per aiuti agli Ucraini. FTX donerà 25$ ai titolari di account, 1 Milione di finanziamenti per esercito.

has also launched a crypto - first crowdfunding site, called Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to allow people tocrypto to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children and to ...has also launched a crypto - first crowdfunding site, called Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund to allow people tocrypto to help provide emergency relief to refugees and children and to ...Si muovono i colossi delle criptovalute per aiuti agli Ucraini. FTX donerà 25$ ai titolari di account, 1 Milione di finanziamenti per esercito.