Back to Blonde! Katy Perry Ditches Jet-Black Hair for Platinum ‘Do (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) New Hair alert! Whether they’re going for a drastic chop, adding in extensions or taking a wild and crazy color for a test run, stars don’t shy away from switching up their style. And thanks to the help of Hollywood’s best stylists and colorists, their tresses always look top notch.  To kick off 2022, celebs made a point to debut what are bound to be some of the biggest trends of the new year. From bobs and bright colors to fierce red hues, there’s no shortage of statement-making styles.  Take Lea Michele for example. The 35-year-old actress turned to Hairstylist Tommy Buckett for a blunt bob, which is sure to be everywhere in a few months time. The “big change” is a major departure for the Glee alum, who has been rocking long locks for quite some time.  When it comes to color, stars decided to try out just about every hue under the sun. Chrissy ...
