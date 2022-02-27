BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIGRID LEGENDS DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDOEdward Gaming - Riot Games consegna gli anelli ai campioni del Mondo ...Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Ultime Blog

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Nears $150 Million at International Box Office | Crosses $220 Million Globally

Tom Holland’s
Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan ...

Sony's video game adaptation "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the International box Office. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 Million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its International tally to $143 Million. With $83 Million in North American ticket sales, "Uncharted" has
