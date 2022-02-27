Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the International box Office. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 Million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its International tally to $143 Million. With $83 Million in North American ticket sales, “Uncharted” has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
__m_r_s___ : RT @vitaparanoiiaa: viviamo in un periodo in cui abbiamo sentito tom holland parlare napoletano, abbiamo visto un video di zendaya dove sci… - dante_s_wife : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - 37ingame : Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut Debutto buono per Uncharted il film, lo sco… - flowerssurvived : tralasciando che il cast è stato chef’s kiss, tom holland mi è piaciuto come nathan drake, ha proprio riprodotto fe… - imrobb_s : @LetiziaDAngelo7 @LuMorningstarX Appena visto e che dire su Tom Holland, se c’è un posto sotto al treno sono sotto a quello per lui -
Tom Holland’sSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tom Holland’s