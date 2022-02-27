Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Nears $150 Million at International Box Office, Crosses $220 Million Globally (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at the International box Office. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35 Million from 64 overseas territories, pushing its International tally to $143 Million. With $83 Million in North American ticket sales, “Uncharted” has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di domenica 27 febbraio 2022) Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as street-smart treasure hunter Nathan Drake, had another solid showing at thebox. Over the weekend, the PG-13 video game adaptation collected $35from 64 overseas territories, pushing itstally to $143. With $83in North American ticket sales, “Uncharted” has L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

__m_r_s___ : RT @vitaparanoiiaa: viviamo in un periodo in cui abbiamo sentito tom holland parlare napoletano, abbiamo visto un video di zendaya dove sci… - dante_s_wife : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - 37ingame : Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut Debutto buono per Uncharted il film, lo sco… - flowerssurvived : tralasciando che il cast è stato chef’s kiss, tom holland mi è piaciuto come nathan drake, ha proprio riprodotto fe… - imrobb_s : @LetiziaDAngelo7 @LuMorningstarX Appena visto e che dire su Tom Holland, se c’è un posto sotto al treno sono sotto a quello per lui -