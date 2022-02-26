‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Mia Thornton Shares Cancer Diagnosis (Di sabato 26 febbraio 2022) Mia Thornton. Mia ThorntonReal Housewives of Potomac Star Mia Thornton revealed that she has been diagnosed with Cancer. Celebrity Health Scares Read article “Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” the Bravo personality, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 24. “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion husband Gordon Thornton and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.” Mia did not reveal what type of Cancer she has been diagnosed with, though she did tell fans she ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Jemy_Humanoid13 : Parlando di cose frivole, mi sono imbattuta del profilo IG di C4rl!ta D0lc3 dopo anni e????? Questa trasformazione,… - NicaVale : @IlContiAndrea Ho già dato a inizio pandemia per mesi. Non mi staccavo da Twitter. Non mi faceva bene. Mi ha salvat… - boia_er : RT @PrimaldaZ: Sto guardando su Peacocks The real housewives of Beverly Hills. Tutte donne splendide, curate, con ville che sono regge e ma… - Namaste180760 : RT @PrimaldaZ: Sto guardando su Peacocks The real housewives of Beverly Hills. Tutte donne splendide, curate, con ville che sono regge e ma… - EnricoGiannell1 : RT @PrimaldaZ: Sto guardando su Peacocks The real housewives of Beverly Hills. Tutte donne splendide, curate, con ville che sono regge e ma… -
‘Real HousewivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘Real Housewives