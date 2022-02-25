Arriva Kone XP - mouse da gaming PC di ROCCAT disponibile il Pre-orderLEGO e Vespa celebrano il Made in Italy con il nuovo set LEGO VESPA ...GTA Online - Ricompense Contratti confidenziali, missioni ...Gullo VS tutti: la sfida mai vista su EA SPORTS FIFAZTE lancia AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E XGS-PON ONTCombatti con Snake Eyes e Storm Shadow di G.I. JOE in BrawlhallaIl blog di Diablo Immortal è ora liveEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: disponibile per dispositivi mobileASUS annuncia la disponibilità di ZenWiFi AX Hybrid (XP4)Web Marketing: 7 Consigli Per Essere Presenti OnlineUltime Blog

Broadway’s Emilie Kouatchou Makes History as 1st Black Female ‘Phantom’ Lead

Broadway’s Emilie
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Emilie Kouatchou. Courtesy of Emilie Kouatchou/InstagramA star is born! Emilie Kouatchou is making ...

zazoom
Commenta
Broadway’s Emilie Kouatchou Makes History as 1st Black Female ‘Phantom’ Lead (Di venerdì 25 febbraio 2022) Emilie Kouatchou. Courtesy of Emilie Kouatchou/InstagramA star is born! Emilie Kouatchou is making History as the first Black actress to play Phantom of the Opera’s Christine Daaé — and she doesn’t take the moment lightly. Stars on Broadway Read article “When people come to New York, they want to see Broadway magic and I think that’s what Phantom is,” Kouatchou, 25, said during a Today show interview on Thursday, February 24. Christine is the protagonist in the longest-running Broadway musical, with both Erik (A.K.A. the Phantom of the Opera) and Viscount Raoul de Chagny falling in love with her. The University of Michigan alum, who first auditioned for the production after graduating in 2019, didn’t always think she ...
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Broadway’s Emilie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Broadway’s Emilie Broadway’s Emilie Kouatchou Makes History