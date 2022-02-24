Q4 & FY21 Results

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Revenue momentum accelerates, margins strong AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Q4 HIGHLIGHTS FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS Alain Dehaze, Adecco Group CEO, commented: "Good progress has been made in the first year of implementation of our Future@Work strategy. We have established all three GBUs as Global Leaders, and accelerated our pivot to higher value services, as evidenced by this year's record gross margin level. At the GBU level, Modis delivered outstanding performance in 2021, with strong top line growth and margin uplift, providing a strong foundation for the upcoming integration of AKKA. In LHH, Recruitment Solutions excelled, taking market share in permanent recruitment, while Career Transition navigated lower demand for their services. Adecco delivered sector-leading profitability through 2021, while ...