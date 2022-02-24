"Notice to Air Men". Così hanno sgombrato i cieli prima delle bombe russe (Di giovedì 24 febbraio 2022) Vi spieghiamo cosa sono i Notam, gli avvisi ai piloti civili come quello che ha sgombrato il cielo russo prima dell'attacco all'UcrainaLeggi su ilgiornale
I bombardamenti poi l'operazione via terra: l' attacco su vasta scala di Putin in UcrainaGià qualche ora prima le autorità aeronautiche civili russe avevano emesso un Notam (Notice To Air Men), un avviso per chi vola, che informava della chiusura di un vasto tratto di cielo al confine ...
L3Harris Completes Imager Integration for NOAA's Advanced Environmental Satellite... and also by providing more advanced notice of fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. The ABI ... The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and ...
Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid 'high risk' to safetyUkraine said on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, and Europe's aviation regulator also warned about the hazards of flying in bordering areas ...
Alex Salmond suspends show on RT after intense criticismThe former First Minister said the show would not air 'until further notice' and when peace in Europe was re-established ...
