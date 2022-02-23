“European City Facility”, gara da 16 mln: domande entro il 3 marzo (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) C’è tempo fino al prossimo 3 marzo per partecipare al bando “European City Facility” nell’ambito di LIFE Clean Energy Transition, che mira a sostenere città e comuni per lo sviluppo di concetti di investimento per progetti di energia sostenibile. Il sottoprogramma “Clean Energy Transition” di LIFE mira a facilitare la transizione verso un’energia efficiente, proveniente da fonti rinnovabili, neutrale dal punto di vista climatico e resiliente. In particolare il bando si basa sulle esperienze acquisite dal bando “European City Facility” di Horizon 2020 e prevede un adeguato follow-up e ampliamento. Il budget totale previsto per questa Call è pari a 16.000.000 euro, che serviranno a finanziare un progetto. Possono partecipare enti pubblici o privati con personalità ...Leggi su ildenaro
Advertising
AcesEurope : Opening ceremony Sesto San Giovanni, European City of Sport 2022. Italy. #ACESEurope #acesitalia #sestosangiovanni -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European City
IMS Group Continues Its Rapid Expansion by Opening a New Office in London...with a new office in London that will enable the group to better serve the UK and European markets. ... We already have a strong presence in the city, with many of our existing customers being based in ...
Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market ... 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of ...
Fondi candidata al titolo di European City of Sport: lunedì la cerimonia di presentazione LatinaToday
Ukraine live updates: US warnings as military convoys 'seen moving towards Ukrainian city' from Russia and invasion fears growUkraine latest as Boris Johnson faces questions over whether UK sanctions go far enough; Ukraine to conscript army reservists aged 18-60 in fear of full Russian invasion; Biden-Putin meeting called ...
Ukraine crisis: World facing 'moment of peril,' warns UN — live updatesUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have a devastating impact worldwide. Meanwhile, Russia is evacuating its diplomats from Kyiv. Follow DW for ...
European CitySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European City