The Girl From Plainville, trama, trailer e cast della serie in Italia su STARZPLAY

La piattaforma streaming di Lionsgate, STARZPLAY, ha annunciato l'acquisizione per il mercato Italiano della miniserie di Hulu, The Girl From Plainville. La miniserie si ispira alla storia vera di Michelle Carter e al caso di istigazione al suicidio, raccontato in un articolo di Jesse Barron su Esquire. La serie debutterà negli Stati Uniti su Hulu il 29 marzo e prossimamente in Italia su STARZPLAY.

