The Endgame la trama della nuova serie tv NBC con Morena Baccarin (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) The Endgame su NBC con Morena Baccarin, la trama e il cast della serie tv thriller The Endgame è la nuova serie tv in partenza da lunedì 21 febbraio su NBC alle 22:00, un thriller drama al femminile con Morena Baccarin e Ryan Michelle Bathe assolute protagoniste nello scontro tra crimine e giustizia. La serie, prodotta da Universal, è creata da Nick Wootton che arriva da Chuck e Scorpion e Jake Coburn già produttore di Quantico. Justin Lin è produttore e regista del pilot mentre tra i produttori figura anche Julie Plec. The Endgame la trama La trama di The Endgame sembra ricordare vagamente il punto di partenza di The ...Leggi su dituttounpop
Iron Man sta davvero per tornare nell'Universo Marvel? Il clamoroso indizio dal merchandise... che come sappiamo comparirà in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Che sia verosimile anche il ritorno di Iron Man? E a questo punto, in che modo l'eroe scomparso in Avengers: Endgame ...
Spider - Man vs Loki: come hanno accolto le loro varianti i due personaggi?Ambientata 'dopo' Avengers: Endgame , la serie segue la versione di The Avengers di Loki ( Tom Hiddleston ) in quello che gli succede nel 2012, quando fugge con il Tesseract durante il time - heist ...
Ryan Michelle Bathé is Ready to Save the World in New Thriller ‘The Endgame’Created by Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton and executive produced by Justin Lin (the Fast & Furious franchise), The Endgame begins with the arrest of Elena Federova (Deadpool and Firefly’s ...
'The Endgame' Episode 1 Review: NBC's spy thriller is a Morena Baccarin show all the wayThe Endgame' is a Morena Bacarrin show all the way. Her Elena Federova is a sly genius, plays her cards right, gives nothing away, and is an absolute charmer of a woman with that raised eyebrow when ...
