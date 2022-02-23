Street Profits: “Booker T c’è sempre stato per noi fin dall’inizio” (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Uno dei migliori tag team e sicuramente uno dei più apprezzati e tifati in WWE, sono sicuramente gli Street Profits, il team composto da Montez Ford e Angelo Dawkins è capace di intrattenere al microfono e di offrire ottimi match grazie alle capacità dei due wrestler. Infatti Ford e Dawkins possono vantare di aver vinto i Tag Team Championship di ogni show della WWE, avendo detenuto i titoli di coppia di NXT, Raw e Smackdown e sicuramente i due avranno ancora diverse soddisfazioni da togliersi. Consigli preziosi I due sono stati recentemente intervistati da TalkSports e hanno fatto riferimento a come siano riusciti a emergere e a fare così bene grazie ai consigli di diverse superstar del passato, citando anche The Undertaker e Stone Cold Steve Austin. Ma gli Street Profits hanno mostrato una particolare ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Street Profits: 'Booker T c'è sempre stato per noi fin dall'inizio'
