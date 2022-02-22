RISULTATI | ICW Fight Forever | Rebel Night 19 02 2022

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Idello Show andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a S. Paolo d’Argon (BG): ICWSabato 19 Febbraio – S. Paolo d’Argon (BG) ICWTitle – Dennis (c) batte Connor Mills e mantiene il Titolo – Lupo batte Hardcore Cassi Titoli di Coppia ICW – Trash’N’Smash (RIOT & Rust) (c) Battono Gabriel Bach & Emanuel El Gringo e mantengono i Titoli 10 Man Tag Team Elimination Match* –Soul (Matt Disaster, Kronos, The Entertrainer e Steve McKee) & Trevis Montana battono Team ICW (El Panzero, Bjorn, Dave Atlas, Mark Reed, Spencer) Titolo Femminile ICW – Mary Cooper (c) batte Tiffany e mantiene il Titolo Triple Treat Match for Campione Italiano Wrestling ICW – Alessandro ...