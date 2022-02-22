Prabhas-Starring ‘Adipurush’ | Director Om Raut Reveals Details of Epic ‘Ramayana’ Adaptation EXCLUSIVE

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) “Adipurush,”(the “Baahubali” films), is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2022. It is directed by Om, who directed Ajay Devgn-“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” the biggest Indian box office hit of 2020 with $50 million. “Adipurush” is’s take on Indian mythological“Ramayana,” which has been adapted for L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Prabhas Starring

So much so that Deepika and Mr Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space once again in ‘The Intern’ and Nag Ashwin's next co-starring Prabhas. Apart from the above, Deepika will be seen sharing ...Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is joining the team of ‘Radhe Shyam’ as he turns narrator for the upcoming pan-India film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Amitabh with his iconic baritone brings ...