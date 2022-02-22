Parascript Releases the Best-Ever-Yet Signature Verification with SignatureXpert AI®

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022)Xpert.AI® providesfor unprecedented accuracy. It enablesauthentication in applications including check processing, loan origination, voting by mail, petitions and countless other uses where it is crucial to detectfraud. LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/, which has been delivering high-performing automation for over 25 years and processing more than 100 billion documents annually, released today a new product calledXpert.AI that builds upon over 10 years of experiencein banking and government applications. As a result, it provides the highestaccuracy available in the industry. Automatic ...