Parascript Releases the Best-Ever-Yet Signature Verification with SignatureXpert.AI® (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) SignatureXpert.AI® provides Signature Verification for unprecedented accuracy. It enables Signature authentication in applications including check processing, loan origination, voting by mail, petitions and countless other uses where it is crucial to detect Signature fraud. LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Parascript, which has been delivering high-performing automation for over 25 years and processing more than 100 billion documents annually, released today a new product called SignatureXpert.AI that builds upon over 10 years of experience within banking and government applications. As a result, it provides the highest Signature Verification accuracy available in the industry. Automatic ...
Parascript, which has been providing high-performance automation for over 25 years and has processed over 100 billion documents a year, today released a new version of CheckXpert.AI that again ...

Parascript, which has been delivering high-performing automation for over 25 years and processing more than 100 billion documents annually, released today a new version of CheckXpert.AI that again ...
