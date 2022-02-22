Dark Elevation 21 02 2022

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Nuova settimana, nuovo show per la All Elite Wrestling legato a. Saranno sul ring Ruby Soho, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Andrade El Idolo e tantissimi altri atleti. Andiamo a vedere allora quelli che sono stati i risultati di questo episodio. RisultatiAnna Jay, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet battono Angelica Risk, Arie Alexander, & Freya States Daniel Garcia and The Gunn Club battono Ariel Levy, Chico Adams, Dean Alexander, Dominic Garrini, & Kevin Ku The Bunny batte Kaitland Alexis Andrade El Idolo, The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party battono Shawn Dean, Baron Black, Carlie Bravo, Chandler Hopkins, and Jameson Ryan Ruby Soho batte Haley J Lance Archer batte Joey O’Reilly Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, and Emi Sakura battono AQA, Kiera Hogan, and Skye Blue Jay Lethal, ...

