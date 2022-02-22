Critics Choice Super Awards: “Spider-Man” primo nelle candidature (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) La Critics Choice Association ha annunciato le nomination per la seconda edizione dei Critics Choice Super Awards, in onore dei generi più popolari e ossessionati dai fan del cinema e della televisione. Chi ha ottenuto le maggiori nomination? “Shang Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli” di Destin Daniel Cretton e “Spider-Man: No Way Home” di Jon Watts hanno guidato le nomination ai film con cinque nomination ciascuno. Due dei tre Peter Parker hanno ottenuto menzioni di recitazione per Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, ma Tobey Maguire è stato omesso dall’elenco. Critics Choice Super Awards: tutte le nomination Miglior film d’azione “Gunpowder Milkshake” (Netflix) “The Harder They Fall” ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
Critics Choice Super Awards: 5 nomination per Spider - Man e Shang - Chi, 6 per Evil e Midnight MassSpider - Man: No Way Home e Shang - Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli hanno ottenuto cinque candidature ciascuno ai Critics Choice Super Awards. In campo televisivo, il maggior numero di nomination (sei) è andato alle serie: Evil e Midnight ...
La serie, inoltre ha vinto 20 Emmy (ricevendo 54 nomination per le prime tre stagioni), 5 Critics Choice Awards, due Producers Guild Awards, un Writers Guild Award, cinque Screen Actors Guild Award e ...
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home & Shang Chi lead in film nominationsShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony and Marvel top this year's Critics Choice Super Awards nominees. Both films received five ...
