Advertising

leggoit : Queen's Jubilee, le Spice Girls pronte a tornare: al concerto per la regina ci sarà anche Victoria Beckham - BRITISHSALERNO : Buon San Valentino a tutte le anime gemelle! Non importa con chi lo festeggi, l’importante è trovare la tua… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Queen Jubilee

Secondo i media inglesi, infatti, al quintetto tutto al femminile sarebbe stato chiesto di riunirsi per il concerto del's Platinum. Leggi anche > La Regina Elisabetta positiva al Covid:...I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already ." Everything to Know AboutElizabeth II's PlatinumRead article The ...Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.Being diagnosed with COVID-19 is likely not the way Queen Elizabeth II expected to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. The 95-year-old is two weeks into celebrating 70 ye ...