Georgia, Saakashvili annuncia nuovo sciopero della fame (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) L'ex presidente Georgiano in carcere e leader dell'opposizione Mikheil Saakashvili ha annunciato uno sciopero della fame accusando le autorità Georgiane di non fornirgli cure adeguate in carcere: lo ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Georgia’s jailed ex-leader announces fresh hunger strikeGeorgia's jailed ex-president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili renewed a hunger strike Monday to protest what he said was the government's failure to provide him with proper medical care.
Saakashvili declares another hunger strike over lack of medical careFormer Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili declared another hunger strike while speaking in court on Monday to protest against what he described as the denial of proper medical care for him.
