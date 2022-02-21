Rainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...Ultime Blog

Anil Kapoor's Indian Western 'Thar' Heads to Netflix

Anil Kapoor’s
Netflix has set a mid-year release date for "Thar," a revenge thriller film starring and produced by

Anil Kapoor’s Indian Western ‘Thar’ Heads to Netflix (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) Netflix has set a mid-year release date for “Thar,” a revenge thriller film starring and produced by Anil Kapoor. Marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary, the 1980s-set film follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past. Alongside Kapoor L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
