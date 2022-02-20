Carson Kressley: I Owe Shanna Moakler an Apology After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) Owning up. Carson Kressley may have made one of the biggest mistakes in Celebrity Big Brother history and boy, does he know it. The Queer Eye alum, 52, now realizes that getting out Shanna Moakler, who was an ally and even used the Veto to save him the week before, was not at all in his best interest. In fact, he admits to being completely duped by Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall, and acknowledges that he owes the former beauty queen a major mea culpa. ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winners Through the Years Read article “I think we really made a huge mistake,” Carson exclusively tells Us Weekly the morning After his Friday, February 18, eviction. “I owe her such a big Apology, and that’s the one ...Leggi su cityroma
Blade__McG : Carson Kressley dated former Atlanta Falcon Esera Tuaolo. #BBCeleb - Vinociosss : Imagina acordar e ser o carson kressley -
Teddi Mellencamp: Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Sent Me Shady DMsShanna Moakler's Feelings About Travis and Kourtney: Everything We Know Read article John Mellencamp 's daughter confirmed that she's rooting for pals Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey to win the ...
Yikes! Shanna Moakler Remembers Calling Khloe Kardashian a 'Donkey'She just asked, 'Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloé's wedding?'" Moakler told fellow houseguests Carson Kressley and Chris Kirkpatrick during Friday's episode, noting she did not know the ...
