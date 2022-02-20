Carson Kressley | I Owe Shanna Moakler an Apology After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) Owning up.may have made one of the biggest mistakes in Celebrity Big Brother history and boy, does he know it. The Queer Eye alum, 52, now realizes that getting out, who was an ally and even used the Veto to save him the week before, was not at all in his best interest. In fact, he admits to being completely duped by Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall, and acknowledges that he owes the former beauty queen a major mea culpa. ‘BigandBigWinners Through the Years Read article “I think we really made a huge mistake,”exclusively tells Us Weekly the morninghis Friday, February 18, eviction. “I owe her such a big, and that’s the one ...