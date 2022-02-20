LEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroBatman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi in pre-order l’esclusiva ...VAMPIRE THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG: DEV DIARY PRESENTA GLI ELEMENTI ...Aperte le iscrizioni al Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play TestFirenze: una statua di Aloy in centro cittàUltime Blog

Carson Kressley | I Owe Shanna Moakler an Apology After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Carson Kressley
Owning up. Carson Kressley may have made one of the biggest mistakes in Celebrity Big Brother history ...

Carson Kressley: I Owe Shanna Moakler an Apology After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (Di domenica 20 febbraio 2022) Owning up. Carson Kressley may have made one of the biggest mistakes in Celebrity Big Brother history and boy, does he know it. The Queer Eye alum, 52, now realizes that getting out Shanna Moakler, who was an ally and even used the Veto to save him the week before, was not at all in his best interest. In fact, he admits to being completely duped by Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall, and acknowledges that he owes the former beauty queen a major mea culpa. ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winners Through the Years Read article “I think we really made a huge mistake,” Carson exclusively tells Us Weekly the morning After his Friday, February 18, eviction. “I owe her such a big Apology, and that’s the one ...
